NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is actively monitoring three asteroids as they make their closest approach to Earth on Sunday, October 13. While none of these space rocks pose any immediate threat, their close flyby presents a valuable opportunity for scientists to gather data on their structure and behavior.

All About the Asteroids:

Asteroid 2024 SM4:

The largest of the trio, 2024 SM4, measures approximately 170 feet wide—about the size of an airplane. This asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 4.5 million kilometers, which is farther away than the Moon but still close enough for careful observation.

Asteroid 2024 TX5:

This house-sized asteroid is about 58 feet wide and will fly closer to Earth, coming within 2.83 million kilometers. Its proximity makes it an intriguing object of study for scientists monitoring its behavior.

Asteroid 2024 TA7:

The smallest of the three, 2024 TA7, measures nearly 40 feet in width and will pass at just 328,000 kilometers from Earth—closer than the Moon’s orbit. Despite its smaller size, the asteroid’s close approach provides researchers with a rare chance to analyze its structure.

Though these asteroids are not dangerous, their flybys will help scientists uncover new insights about near-Earth objects (NEOs). The data collected from this event will advance our understanding of asteroid structures, behaviors, and their potential risks in the future.

How NASA Tracks Asteroids:

NASA, along with other space agencies, has developed an advanced network of telescopes and computational systems to identify and track near-Earth objects. Although many NEOs do not come close to our planet, some pass at relatively short distances and are classified as “potentially hazardous asteroids” (PHAs) when they measure over 460 feet (140 meters) in size and fly within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) continuously monitors these objects, analyzing potential impact risks to ensure planetary safety. The flyby of these three asteroids serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance required to track space rocks and safeguard Earth from any future threats.