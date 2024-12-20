The space agency is using advanced technology to monitor the path of such objects and ensure Earth’s safety.

NASA has issued an alert about a large asteroid, 2024 XN1, which is set to pass by Earth on Christmas Eve. This asteroid, which is about 120 feet wide, is traveling at a speed of 14,743 miles per hour. While it will come close to Earth, there is no reason to worry. The asteroid will safely pass at a distance of 4.48 million miles, which is far greater than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Scientists are keeping a close eye on 2024 XN1, but they reassure the public that it poses no threat to our planet. This is what experts call a "near miss," meaning the asteroid will pass by Earth without causing any danger. NASA’s Asteroid Watch is tracking this asteroid and others that make close approaches to Earth. The space agency is using advanced technology to monitor the path of such objects and ensure Earth’s safety.

Though 2024 XN1 will not impact Earth, its flyby is an important event for scientists. Asteroids like this help us learn more about the early solar system. Understanding these objects can teach us how planets, including Earth, were formed. It also highlights the need for continued efforts in planetary defense, ensuring that we are prepared in case any future asteroids pose a risk.

The Asteroid Watch dashboard, which tracks asteroids and comets, provides the public with information about upcoming close passes. By visiting the dashboard, people can see details like the size and distance of each asteroid, helping raise awareness of potential space threats. While there is no danger from 2024 XN1, it serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring space objects and protecting Earth from possible impacts in the future.