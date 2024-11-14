Scheduled to pass by Earth on April 13, 2029, Apophis will come within just 19,000 miles of our planet—closer than some satellites.

In five years, the massive asteroid Apophis, also known as the "God of Chaos," will make a close pass by Earth. This event has scientists on high alert, as new research suggests that Earth's gravity could cause "astroquakes" on the asteroid's surface, possibly changing its appearance.

Apophis, discovered in 2004, has been closely monitored ever since. Early predictions showed a 2.7% chance it might collide with Earth in 2029, but newer data has reduced this risk to almost zero, now at one in two billion. Despite the reduced risk, Apophis remains a "potentially hazardous" object, and scientists are still studying its flyby closely.

Scheduled to pass by Earth on April 13, 2029, Apophis will come within just 19,000 miles of our planet—closer than some satellites. The asteroid, about 1,230 feet in length (roughly the size of the Empire State Building), is considered a "city-killer" because of the potential devastation it could cause if it collided with Earth. However, there is no risk of impact in the near future.

Scientists are focused on the effects of Earth's gravity on Apophis. A team led by Ronald-Louis Ballouz from Johns Hopkins University has studied how Earth's pull might create "astroquakes" on the asteroid. These tremors could start about an hour before the closest approach, shaking Apophis' surface, dislodging rocks, and possibly even sending boulders into space. The asteroid’s rotation might also change, causing landslides that could reveal new layers of its surface.