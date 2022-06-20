Mysterious spirals of blue light spotted in New Zealand sky, experts hint at SpaceX launch

Facebook(Andrew Quinney)

New Zealand’s sky was recently graced with something magical as stargazers witnessed spiralling light formations on Sunday night. The pictures of this strange visual are now being widely circulated across social media platforms.

Many New Zealanders are comparing the visuals to some sort of ‘wormhole’. The surprising visual was shared on a Facebook group ‘Astronomy in New Zealand’ by a user named Inch Justin along with the caption, “Does anyone know if there was a satellite put into orbit over NZ tonight or maybe an Australian satellite, saw something like the picture I posted at about 1920hrs tonight looking slightly west at a high elevation Rangiora Canterbury”.

Further, Justin said that the picture posted is just an example of what he had seen. “Didn't manage to get a picture of it just grabbed my binos and watched what appeared to be a satellite in the middle of the spiral heading north at a great rate of knots”, he added.

Soon after Justin shared these beautiful pics, the group was flooded with netizens commenting about the blue spirals.

A Facebook user said, “Yes, several of us saw it from Hawke's Bay, near the tail of Canis major, then moving north east”.

"It's definitely cool," said another.

According to experts, these “wacky looking clouds” have been caused by the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Globalstar DM15 satellite.

The blue skies in New Zealand were first captured by residents of the Nelson city in North Island. They were visible about 750km south to Stewart Island.

As per a physicist at Auckland University – Prof Richard Easther, such clouds are usually spotted when a rocket carried a satellite into orbit.

Explaining the process in a detailed manner, Professor Easther said, “When the propellant is ejected out the back, you have what's essentially water and carbon dioxide - that briefly forms a cloud in space that's illuminated by the sun”.

“The geometry of the satellite's orbit and also the way that we're sitting relative to the sun - that combination of things was just right to produce these completely wacky looking clouds that were visible from the South Island”, he added.

Professor Easther claimed that the rocket in question was SpaceX’ ‘Falcon 9’.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently celebrated huge win after successfully launching three rockets in the space in 36 hours. CEO Musk also congratulated the team for achieving this feat.

According to the New Plymouth Astronomical Society, the blue sky was most likely a “fuel dump” or “exhaust plume” from a rocket launch by Musk’s firm. The society added that similar effects have been seen in the past too.