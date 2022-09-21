Mysterious 'ice ladders' seen on Mars: Does this confirm presence of water on the red planet?

Ice ladders have been discovered on Mars. Such images have previously been released, but it is now known that water once existed on Mars. Scientists discovered this after studying the ice ladders discovered on Mars. Transverse Aeolin Ridges are the scientific name for these ladders (TAR). It is, in fact, ice frozen on top of ancient dust flying around Mars.

Scientists from the University of Arizona conducted the research. They mentioned seeing these ice ladders in Solis Planum. It is located near Noctis Labryinthus, which is found in Mars' southern hemisphere. Solis Planum, Mars' largest basin, is located southeast of Valles Marineris.

TAR has piqued the interest of many scientists over the years. This image was discovered by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. A clear image of these ice ladders was revealed with the help of the HiRISE camera installed in the orbiter. However, how TAR is formed is unknown.

When scientists from the University of Arizona examined these images closely, they discovered that they depicted ancient figures. Which can be seen all over the planet Mars. They continue to build and deteriorate, but they leave a mark. Like a canal network. Scientists believe that these figures were formed by the flow of water or lava in ancient times.

Scientists are continuing to investigate this 2015 photograph. In order to confirm the presence of water on Mars. Water is required for the formation of life. There is some disagreement about whether water once flowed on Mars or if a microbe is present in the atmosphere. Because even a small amount of moisture and less water are beneficial to micro-life. Only a few days ago, NASA's Perseverance rover received word that organic objects had been discovered among the stones. The information gleaned from those stones is being studied.