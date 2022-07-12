Most unique picture of the universe ever captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope

(Image Source: NASA)

NASA's new Space Telescope James Webb has captured the deepest, clearest and most colorful infrared photo of the early universe from the most powerful telescope ever launched into space. This possibly shows a view of the universe as far back as 13 billion years ago promising to reshape our understanding of the dawn of the universe.

Countless stars and thousands of galaxies are visible in this photo. This was released by the US President Joe Biden at the White House. Glimpses of a very distant faint galaxy are also visible in it. This picture also contains two pictures of a giant gaseous planet and nebula outside our solar system. Nebula is the place where stars are born and they also die.

Read | Witness biggest Supermoon of 2022 TOMORROW, know why is it called Buck moon, when, where to watch

Apart from this, five dense and distant galaxies has been brought into sharp focus. They have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features. This is the first such picture, in which a person has managed to see the sight of such a distance and for so long.

The telescope is believed to have captured parts of the light that came out after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago. This picture, taken with the USD 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, has been named 'Deep Field'. It took 12.5 hours for the telescope to take this picture. This will give a new perspective to the study of the universe.

James Webb's deputy project scientist Jonathan Gardner said that through this telescope, they have succeeded in looking back billions of years of time. This became possible because the light emanating from those galaxies took billions of years to reach the telescope.

Now further astronomers will try to find out how old these galaxies are. There will be an attempt to open the secrets of the unique things of the universe. New information will also be obtained about our own solar system from them.

What we know about NASA's James Webb Telescope

NASA's James Webb Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope in the world.

It was launched last year from French Guiana, in the United States.

In January, it had reached 1.6 million kilometres away from the Earth. The telescope has 18 segments.

It has a 21-foot gold-plated flower-like mirror, the largest and most sensitive mirror ever sent into space.

(With NASA Inputs)