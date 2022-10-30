Ever wondered why Moon is sometimes visible during day? Here's the reason

Photo: Pexel

Do you ever wonder how is it that moon is sometimes visible during day time? After the sun, the moon is the brightest celestial object we can see and sometimes the reflecting light from the sun makes the moon visible in the daytime too.

This does not every day, it is on rare occasions that we witness the moon in daylight. This happens due to Earth's atmosphere and the orbital cycle of our natural satellite. If we did not have an atmosphere, then the moon would be visible to us at all times.

The moon overcomes the scattering of light from the sun caused mainly by nitrogen and oxygen which is also responsible for our sky to look blue. As per experts, the moon is invisible to observers on Earth for two or three days around the new moon because its position in the sky means that the sun's scattered light outshines the moon.

Usually, the moon's relative closeness to Earth (238,900 miles on average, or 384,400 kilometres) means that the light it reflects appears brighter to us than objects emitting or reflecting light which are farther away, such as stars or other planets.

Read: Mars’ fresh meteorite strike may reveals red planet's secrets

The moon's visibility during daylight is also influenced by other factors, including the seasons, the current phase of the moon and how clear is the sky on a given day.

The moon is visible during daylight for an average of 25 days throughout the year. The other five days occur around the new moon phase and the full moon. Near the new moon phase, it is too close to the sun to be seen. When it is near the full moon, it is only visible at night, because the moon rises at sunset and sets at sunrise.