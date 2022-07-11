Meet Sejal Shah, Indian scientist who is recreating Sun's nuclear fusion on Earth

File photo

Outer space has always been a thing of awe and wonders for us Earthlings, and the only view we have of the world beyond our planet is through the eyes and visualization of accomplished scientists and astronauts.

Today, we will talk about another accomplished scientist named Sejal Shah, who has an experiment aimed at creating a piece of the Sun here on Earth. Shah is a scientist with the Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar, and has an interesting experiment in mind.

Sejal Shah is set to put her imaginative brain to create a part of the Sun here on Earth, by using her expertise in physics and outer space concepts to use. The Indian scientist is planning to recreate the phenomena which occur at the core of the Sun, right here on Earth!

The best part about this experiment is that it can create a massive amount of energy, something which the Earth is in dire need of. Though energy production has various sources on Earth, the majority of them cause a large amount of greenhouse gas, which is awful for the environment.

Thanks to scientist Sejal Shah, the answer to our questions will lie in the Sun! Shah is set to conduct an experiment that will create a nuclear fusion of the Sun on Earth. This process of nuclear fusion creates a vast amount of energy, which can be the solution to all the energy and fuel crises across the world.

What is nuclear fusion?

Nuclear fusion is a process that takes place at the core of most of the stars, including the Sun, in which two or more atomic nuclei are combined to form one or more different atomic nuclei and subatomic particles. Because of the difference in mass of the atoms and the particles of the stars the process of nuclear fusion creates a massive amount of energy.

If scientist Sejal Shah is able to recreate the process of nuclear fusion of the Sun on Earth, it is likely that the major energy problems of the planet can be solved in one go.

