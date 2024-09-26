Twitter
Unforgettable wedding gift: Bride, groom wonderstruck as parents gifts Coldplay tickets, see newlyweds priceless reactio

'I just could not believe...': Indian chess star Vantika Agarwal on meeting with PM Modi

Meet NASA astronauts who are set to launch Crew 9 mission to bring Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from space

Viral video: Kids perfectly imitate signature steps from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 song, WATCH

'Why should I resign?', asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah amid protests by BJP leaders

Science

Meet NASA astronauts who are set to launch Crew 9 mission to bring Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from space

The updated crew complement follows NASA's decision to return the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test uncrewed and launch Crew-9 with two unoccupied seats.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Meet NASA astronauts who are set to launch Crew 9 mission to bring Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from space
    NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch no earlier than September 24, on the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. 

    The updated crew complement follows NASA's decision to return the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test uncrewed and launch Crew-9 with two unoccupied seats. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft in June, will fly home with Hague and Gorbunov in February 2025, a press release by NASA said.

    NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, previously announced as crewmates, are eligible for reassignment on a future mission. Hague and Gorbunov will fly to the space station as commander and mission specialist, respectively, as part of a two-crew member flight aboard a SpaceX Dragon. The decision to fly Hague was made by NASA chief astronaut Joe Acaba at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. 

    Acaba had to balance flying a NASA crew member with previous spaceflight experience to command the flight while ensuring NASA maintains an integrated crew with a Roscosmos cosmonaut who can operate their critical systems for continued, safe station operations.

    "While we've changed crew before for a variety of reasons, downsizing crew for this flight was another tough decision to adjust to given that the crew has trained as a crew of four," said Acaba.

    "I have the utmost confidence in all our crew, who have been excellent throughout training for the mission. Zena and Stephanie will continue to assist their crewmates ahead of launch, and they exemplify what it means to be a professional astronaut." The agency will share reassignment details for Cardman and Wilson when available, the release added.

    "I am deeply proud of our entire crew," said Cardman, "and I am confident Nick and Alex will step into their roles with excellence. All four of us remain dedicated to the success of this mission, and Stephanie and I look forward to flying when the time is right." 

    Wilson added, "I know Nick and Alex will do a great job with their work aboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 72."

    With 203 days logged in space, this will be Hague's third launch and second mission to the orbiting laboratory. During his first launch in October 2018, Hague and his crewmate, Roscosmos' Alexey Ovchinin, experienced a rocket booster failure, resulting in an in-flight, post-launch abort, ballistic re-entry, and safe landing in their Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft. 

    Five months later, Hague launched aboard Soyuz MS-12 and served as a flight engineer aboard the space station during Expeditions 59 and 60. Hague conducted three spacewalks to upgrade space station power systems and install a docking adapter for commercial spacecraft.

    An active-duty colonel in the US Space Force, Hague completed a developmental rotation at the Defense Department and served as the Space Force's director of test and evaluation from 2020 to 2022. In August 2022, Hague resumed duties at NASA, working on the Boeing Starliner Program until this flight assignment. 

    This will be Gorbunov's first trip to space and the station. Born in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk region, Russia, he studied engineering with qualifications in spacecraft and upper stages from the Moscow Aviation Institute.

    Gorbunov graduated from the military department with a specialty in operating and repairing aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft engines. Before his selection as a cosmonaut in 2018, he worked as an engineer for Rocket Space Corp. Energia and supported cargo spacecraft launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the release added.

    Hague and Gorbonov will become members of the Expedition 72 crew aboard the station. They will join Wilmore, Williams, fellow NASA astronaut Don Pettit, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner conducting scientific research and maintenance activities into the station's 24th year of continuous human presence. 

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
