Meet ISRO’s new scientist Pavan Sai Teja, who overcame personal tragedy to crack JEE and will now work on Gaganyaan

Pavan Sai Teja, 22, hailing from Telangana, a fresh engineering graduate from IIT, Delhi, just secured an enviable job as a scientist at the esteemed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as reported by The Hindu.

Influenced by a determination to realise his late father's ambition to see him play a significant role in the task of national development, Pavan Sai Teja emerged in the face of adversity to attain new levels of academic success.

The young man claims that his father wished for him to be a figure who ends up making significant contributions to the nation's development.

Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam's autobiography "Wings of Fire" which his late father gave him, continues to motivate him to achieve new heights in his academic and professional endeavours.

Pavan Sai Teja lost both of his parents in a fire accident when he was in Class X. Yet, he persevered in his ambitions in spite of the obstacles.

With the help of close relatives, he completed his schooling at a Yellandu-based private school and his intermediate at a Hyderabad-based private institution, securing a seat at IIT-Delhi by means of his amazing results in the JEE (Advanced) exam.

This year, he received 82 percent on his Mechanical Engineering degree.

In a recent campus placement campaign, he was also picked for a Scientist/Engineer position at ISRO's Bengaluru-based Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).

Sai Teja recently opened up in an interview noting what the opportunitiy to work with a prestigious organization like ISRO is "a matter of great pride."

The young scientist is eagerly looking forward to his joining at ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), which is the hub where the Gaganyaan Project is being implemented.

His dedication and hard work have resulted in the remarkable opportunity to work for India's leading space agency.