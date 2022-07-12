First image of mysterious 'milky sea' surfaces; know what causes the ocean to glow

Milky sea | Photo: Steven Miller/Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU

Sailing the East Indian Ocean, the crew of the yacht Ganesha witnessed one of the rarest and most amazing sights in the world. At that time, they thought it was some kind of visual illusion, fortunately, the sailors took pictures of them occurring. Now, almost three years later, scientists have finally confirmed that they evidenced a phenomenon called the milky sea.

As the first-ever photo of the 'Milky sea' is surfacing, let's look into what really causes the ocean to sparkle. Does the ocean really sparkle? Is it a myth or a truth?

The first occurrence of the 'Milky sea' phenomenon was documented by non-other than Charles Darwin in the 1830s. During his five-year journey aboard the HMS Beagle, Darwin witnessed the mesmerising phenomenon off the southern tip of South America. Deeply impressed by the view, he mentions it as the most beautiful spectacle in The Voyage of the Beagle.

What is this magic that made the greatest of minds dive into discovering the hidden secrets of this beautiful phenomenon?

After numerous reports of the ocean surprisingly turning into a glowing miracle, a curious scientist on a US research vessel, the USS Wilkes, witnessed the same thing and collected a water sample.

Later it was discovered that the magic was in fact created by an ‘impossibly’ huge aggregation of bioluminescent bacteria, Aliivibrio (Vibrio) harveyi. The Aliivibrio (Vibrio) harveyi when collected in large amounts, floating near the sea’s surface, appeared to be creating a blue glow. Aliivibrio (Vibrio) harveyi is a common, cosmopolitan luminescent species.

There are a variety of bioluminescent organisms in the sea, including fishes, tunicates, crustaceans, mollusks, and jellyfish.

