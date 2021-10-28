Malaysian doctor creates world’s first unisex condom - Check price, availability

A gynaecologist in Malaysia made it into the history books with a unique invention. He claims to have made the first unisex condom in the world. As per the doctor, the condom can be worn by both males and females and is called the Wondalead Unisex Condom.

John Tang Ing Chinh, who is a gynaecologist at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst, made his unisex condom out of medical grade material called polyurethane, that finds use in transparent dressing material for external wounds and injuries. This material is flexible, waterproof, thin yet strong.

He hopes his invention will enable people across the world to have a better sexual health irrespective of sexual orientation or sex.

Dr Tang said, “It’s basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering. It’s a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection.”

As per the gynaecologist, only one side of the condom has adhesive, which he says makes it reversible for use by either sex. The Wondaleaf Unisex Condoms cost 14.99 ringgit or around Rs 270 ($3.61) for a pack of two. On a couple of condoms would cost around Rs 120 in Malaysia.

Dr Tang further said, “Once you put it on, you often don’t realise that it’s there,” adding further, “Based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.”

As per his, the unisex condom was created after several phases of clinical research and testing. The condom will available to buy online from December on the company Twin Catalyst’s official website.