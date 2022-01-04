Eclipses, meteor showers, planetary conjunctions: Major astronomical events of 2022

In 2022, billions will be able to see two total lunar eclipses, brilliant meteor showers and a clump of five of our brightest neighbouring planets. Here's a list of some of the most astounding celestial events to mark on your calendars for the forthcoming year.

First meteor shower of 2022

The Quadrantids meteor shower peaks on January 3rd night and early January 4th morning. Depending on light, this New Year's shower is reported to generate brighter-than-average shooting stars, with 25 to 100 visible meteors per hour.

Venus, Mars and Saturn triangle

In the next upcoming weeks, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will be gathered together in a tight triangular grouping. The planets will create a triangular shape with changing angles until April 1, when they will appear in a linear fashion. Saturn will join Mars in early April, and the two will appear directly beside one other between April 3 and 5. On April 4, the two planets will be nearest together, separated by only half a degree of arc, roughly equivalent to the diameter of the full moon.

Partial solar eclipse (April 30)

In 2022, there will be two partial solar eclipses, which happen when the moon covers part of the sun disc in the sky. The first will be visible over parts of the Pacific and Southern Oceans, as well as parts of southern South America and Antarctica. The moon will cross over Earth and the sun on April 30, with the greatest eclipse taking place at 20:41 UTC.

Venus-Jupiter conjunction (April 30 and May 1)

This year, Jupiter and Venus will be so near that they might look to merge in the sky. On April 30, the massive planet will pass close to the brilliantly bright planet Venus well before sunrise. Because this celestial marvel will unfold so close to the sun, gaining a peek will be all about anticipation. The recommended time to begin your search is about 30 minutes before sunrise in your area.

Eta Aquarids meteor shower (May 5 and 6)

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be best seen in the early morning hours of May 5. During the shower, the meteors will look to emanate from the constellation Aquarius, which will be visible around the southeastern horizon. While the Eta Aquarids aren't the most common meteor shower, they are notable for being generated from material left behind by Halley's comet.

Flower Moon total lunar eclipse (May 15 and 16)

On May 15 or 16, depending on where you are, the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022 will happen. North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia will all be able to see this lunar eclipse. When the sun, Earth, and moon align, the moon passes through the shadow of the Earth, darkening and reddening its silvery disc in our skies. The Flower Moon is the full moon in May, called after the flowering flowers in the Northern Hemisphere at this time of year.

Five (possibly six) planets align (June 18 to 27)

The unaided eye will be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and possibly Uranus. Between June 18 and June 27, the moon will travel close to each of these worlds. The crescent moon will pass by the ice planet Uranus on June 24 and 25. On June 26, astronomers will not want to miss the moon's close approach with super-bright Venus.

Partial solar eclipse (October 25)

On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across most of Europe and the Middle East. In certain parts of Eurasia, up to 86 percent of the sun will be obscured. Because the partial eclipse will happen during the twilight in the Americas, people in North and South America will be out of luck.

Total lunar eclipse (November 7 and 8)

When a total lunar eclipse happens during the night time hours of November 7 and 8, 2022, people in North and South America, Australia, Asia, and portions of Europe will be able to see the moon blush red for the 2nd attempt. On November 8, the moon's edge will initiate to darken, as well as its complete disc will fall into the darkest central section of Earth's shadow.