Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know all about chandra grahan, how to watch blood moon on May 16

Chandra Grahan 2022: Soon after the first partial solar eclipse of the year, the first lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible from parts of the Earth. The total lunar eclipse or chandra grahan 2022 is falling on May 15 and May 16 and will be visible from several countries.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the Sun are on the exact opposite sides of the Earth. This year, the lunar eclipse will also cause the phenomenon of the ‘blood moon’. The blood moon occurs when a reddish tint is reflected on the moon, giving it a unique appearance.

Those who wish to witness the first lunar eclipse of 2022 on May 15 and May 16 can do so by keeping the timings the same in mind.

On May 16, the lunar eclipse will start at 07:02 in the morning and will end at 12:20 in the afternoon. This astronomical event takes place when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow.

It must be noted that 2022 will have a total of two full lunar eclipses. The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on May 16, while the second one will take place on November 8, 2022. The blood moon will be visible on the eclipse of May 16.

Many have been wondering if the Chandra Grahan will be visible from our country or not. Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse which is set to take place on May 16 will not be visible in India. Meanwhile, it will be visible in the whole of South America and the Eastern Parts of North America.

While witnessing the lunar eclipse, you will also notice that there is an orange-red tint on the moon, which is called the ‘blood moon’. It is a phenomenon when the moon in total eclipse appears reddish in colour as it is illuminated by sunlight filtered and refracted by the earth's atmosphere.

Those who wish to watch the lunar eclipse can do so by visiting the official website of NASA. NASA will also be live streaming the event on its social media platforms and YouTube channel.

