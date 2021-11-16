Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest partial Chandra Grahan on November 19 - Check India date, timings

Lunar eclipse 2021 news: The longest partial lunar eclipse (chandra grahan) in 580 years will be witnessed on November (19). The eclipse will be visible in parts of Asia, including India, North America, South America and Europe.

According to astronomers, the last time this long lunar eclipse happened was on February 18, 1440. “Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it’ll occur earlier or later in the evening for you,” NASA said about the lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date and Time

The partial eclipse will start at 12.48 pm and end at 4.17 pm. The eclipse will last for 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds.

In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible at 2.34 pm.

During the lunar eclipse, the moon would appear blood-red in colour.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Where to watch

In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The penumbral eclipse will be visible from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha as well but the visibility from these places will not be for long. People in North America, South America, eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific region will also be able to witness the eclipse.