Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest partial 'Chandra Grahan' of the century in two days - Check India date, timings, how to view

Skygazers are in for a treat as the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is going to take place on November 19 (Friday). Interestingly, it is also the longest such eclipse in nearly 600 years. Lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow.

How long will the Lunar Eclipse last?

According to Indiana's Holcomb Observatory, this time the partial eclipse phase will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds, and the full eclipse for 6 hours and 1 minute, making it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

Sky observers will get a view of a subtly changing moon, which may even take on a reddish hue. This will also be the last lunar eclipse of the year.

The US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean region will also experience the lunar eclipse. This partial lunar eclipse will be the second and final lunar eclipse of 2021.

Lunar Eclipse in India: When, where, how to watch

The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021 is all set to begin at approximately 2:19 am EST (12:49 pm IST) on November 19, according to NASA.

Lunar Eclipse in India: Where will it be visible?

The ending of the partial phase will be visible for a very short period just after the moonrise from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

How many Lunar Eclipses will be experienced in the 21st century?

According to US space agency NASA, the Earth, in the 21st century, will be encountering a total of 228 lunar eclipses. A lunar eclipse can occur only a maximum of three times a year.

(With agency inputs)