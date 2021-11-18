Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years on November 19 - When, where to watch in India

The world is going to witness a partial lunar eclipse on Friday, the last lunar eclipse of the year. A lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that happens when the earth comes in between the sun and the moon and hence blocks the light of the sun from reaching the moon.

The moon which borrows its own light by reflecting that of the sun is hence left dark and that's what causes a lunar eclipse. This time, however, the lunar eclipse will be seen for a very long time. The last time such a lengthy partial eclipse occurred was on February 18, 1440.

The next time a similar phenomenon will occur on February 8, 2669. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region. In India, some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience a partial eclipse. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand can see the end part of the penumbral eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon, Sun, and Earth are imperfectly aligned and the Moon moves through the outer part of Earth's shadow called the penumbra. The next total lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India. India will experience a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had earlier mentioned that this century will experience a total of 228 lunar eclipses - with a maximum of three lunar eclipses per year.

When and where to watch

The partial lunar eclipse will take place on the full moon night of Friday at 12:48 pm and will end at 4:17 pm.

The eclipse will last over 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm on Friday afternoon as 97% of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow.

The rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

As per astrology, this lunar eclipse will take place on the zodiac sign of Taurus. The moon is likely to appear blood-red in colour.

This happens when red beams of sunlight pass through the Earth's atmosphere and get least deflected and fall on the moon.

It is advised people belonging to the respective zodiac sign pay special attention to their financial and health conditions.