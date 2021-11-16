Leonid meteor shower to peak this week - Check date, time, best location to view

Skies have been glittering with the Leonid meteor shower since November 6. The sky show is set to peak around November 17. They are called Leonids because the meteors appear to originate from the Leo constellation.

Sky watchers interested in catching the Leonids peak are advised to seek a countryside location with clear skies and least possible amount of ambient light. a waxing gibbous Moon’s light might interfere with watching Leonids.

Leonids come among one of the major meteor showers of the year. They are best viewed from a dark spot. However, the number of meteors up for observation are likely to remain less in 2021. An interesting fact about the Leonids is that the shower includes some of the fastest travelling meteors at speeds of around 71 km/s.

When and where to watch the Leonid Meteor Shower

The best time to view the Leonids is early morning, right before it is dawn and before the moon sets. Being in a rural can substantially increase your chances of viewing the meteor shower compared to sightings in cities.

How to spot Leonids?

Leonid meteor shower can be visible across the sky. It is named after Leo as the meteors appear to be radiating out of the constellation. You can easily locate the Leo constellation with the help of a sky viewing mobile app.

The Leonids are known to create a meteor storm once every 33 years, as observed since 1833. During such a storm, over 1000 meteors can be visible in an hour. Scientists believe this year’s Leonids are unlikely to be very intense.

NASA advises sky watchers to be patient when sighting meteors and watch for at least half an hour. You should carry a comfortable chair before travelling out. Find a dark, pollution-free and cloud-free location. Ensure you have adequate clothing for surrounding temperatures in the area where you intend to spend the stargazing night.