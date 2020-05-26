Launch America: Here's how to watch NASA, SpaceX's historic crewed launch to ISS live

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will be flying the astronauts to the ISS with the help of the Falcon 9 rocket.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is ready to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27 from Florida's Launch Complex 39A.

NASA, in collaboration with SpaceX, dubbed ‘Launch America’, has given the final "go" and the launch is scheduled for 04:33 PM EDT (2:03 AM IST) on Wednesday.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will be flying the astronauts to the ISS with the help of the Falcon 9 rocket.

This Crew Demo-2 mission is going to create history due to the fact that for the first time launch of astronauts on an American rocket from American soil since will take place, last space shuttle mission being in 2011.

"SpaceX and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug ahead of Crew Demo-2," SpaceX tweeted.

SpaceX and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug ahead of Crew Demo-2 pic.twitter.com/n3B2BBBmnq — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 23, 2020

NASA also took to Twitter and said: "A new era of human spaceflight begins this week"

A new era of human spaceflight begins this week



Today, our #LaunchAmerica mission passed its final major review & teams received the “go” to proceed toward launch on May 27. @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug will fly aboard @SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft: https://t.co/BeSFgRAEZn pic.twitter.com/4Vqu68pV0e — NASA (@NASA) May 26, 2020

When and where to watch the launch live:

HOW TO WATCH THE "LAUNCH AMERICA" LIVE?

The historic launch will be seen through NASA Television via numerous platforms from televisions, computers and mobile devices.

NASA Live, NASA's YouTube channel, NASA App for iOS, NASA App for Android



Viewers can also catch the launch live on numerous other social media platforms too:

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch.tv