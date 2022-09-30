Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Jupiter's icy moon Europa captured in clearest detail by NASA's Juno spacecraft

Europa's ice shell structure, surface composition, and ionosphere were all studied as was the moon's interaction with Jupiter's magnetosphere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

Jupiter's icy moon Europa captured in clearest detail by NASA's Juno spacecraft
Photo: NASA

The first photograph taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft as it passed past Europa, the icy moon of Jupiter, has landed on Earth. This picture, which was taken at 2:36 a.m. PDT (5:36 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, September 29 at a distance of about 219 miles, reveals surface characteristics in an area near the moon's equator called Annwn Regio (352 kilometers).

Also, READ: NASA releases detailed views of DART Impact captured by James Webb, Hubble Space Telescope

The closest any spacecraft has come to looking down at Europa was on January 3, 2000, when NASA's Galileo approached within 218 miles (351 kilometres) of the surface. This is just the third close flyby in history below 310 miles (500 kilometres) height.

Europa is the sixth biggest moon in our solar system, and it is just slightly smaller than our own moon. The possibility of life under Europa's icy crust has sparked speculation among scientists due to the widespread belief that a salty ocean resides beneath the icy surface.

This is a crop from the first picture of Europa acquired by JunoCam (a public-engagement camera) during this flyby, and it focuses on a section of the moon's surface located above its equator. Rough terrain characteristics, such as large blocks that throw shadows and bright and dark ridges and troughs that arc over the surface, are clearly visible along the terminator (the nightside border) due to the increased contrast between light and shadow observed there. Perhaps the elongated depression close to the terminator is a weathered impact crater.

Future missions to the Jovian moon, such as the Europa Clipper, will benefit from Juno's findings because of the new information they provide on Europa's geology. The Europa Clipper mission is scheduled for flight in 2024, and it will examine Europa's atmosphere, surface, and interior in an effort to find out whether there are any habitable subsurface environments on the moon.

However, Juno barely had two hours to acquire this data as it zipped by the moon at a relative rate of around 14.7 miles per second (23.6 kilometres per second).

Europa's ice shell structure, interior, surface composition, and ionosphere were all studied, as was the moon's interaction with Jupiter's magnetosphere, and some of the highest-resolution photographs of the moon were gathered by the mission during the flyby (0.6 miles, or 1 kilometre, each pixel).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.