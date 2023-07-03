Search icon
July Supermoon tonight: Check timings, where, how you can watch celestial event

The July Supermoon will be the most brilliant in the night sky of all four Supermoons that will be taking place in 2023; know when, where, and how to watch.

Updated: Jul 03, 2023

The spectacular "Supermoon" that will be dazzling the night skies is a rare celestial show that skygazers and astronomers are all ready to see. About 22,531 kilometres nearer to Earth than normal will be the event for the Supermoon in July.

The "lunar display," which occurs when the lunar sphere is at its nearest proximity to Earth in its orbit, is a natural occurrence. It makes the Moon look even more intriguing and impressive, giving people a chance to see and enjoy its enhanced vibrance and size.

What is Supermoon?

A special occurrence known as the Supermoon takes place when the full moon aligns with its nearest distance from Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it look bigger and brighter. The July Supermoon will be the most brilliant in the night sky of all four Supermoons that will be taking place in 2023.

Astrologer Richard Nolle first used the word "Supermoon" in 1979 to describe a unique occurrence when a full moon is within 90% of its nearest position on Earth. Four Supermoon sightings will be possible in 2023.

When will the supermoon be visible?

The Moon will rise this evening at 7:39 and be visible in the sky till 4:20 in the morning. During this time, the Supermoon might be seen, according to India Today. According to reports, the full moon will hit its highest point in Delhi, India, around 5:08 PM, as reported by the Economic Times.

How can one view the supermoon?

There is no particular equipment needed to view the Supermoon. Depending on whether the moonrise or moonset is occurring, all you need to do is locate an open spot with a clear view of the horizon. If possible, pick a spot away from city lights to improve your sight.

