Supermoon explained: Why does the Moon appear bigger tonight?

Photo: Pexels

The Moon on July 13, known as Buck Moon and some other names, is a Supermoon. In the night sky, it appears larger than normal. Wednesday’s full moon is the second supermoon of the year, the first one having been the Strawberry Moon of June 14 a month ago. July 13’s Moon is also the first full Moon of the astronomical summer. Here’s why it appears larger and everything else interesting about the celestial phenomenon.

Why does it appear larger?

A supermoon appears to be not just bigger but has increased brightness. In comparison to a standard full Moon, it is bigger by around 7 percent and brighter by around 15 percent. Compared to a micromoon, the size is 14 percent larger with the brightness being 30 percent higher.

Supermoons are basically a category wherein the Moon on the day is orbiting at a distance of 360,000 kilometers or less from Earth. Supermoons generally occur in groups of 2-3 following closely. After the June 14 Strawberry Moon and July 13 Buck Moon, the next one will be Sturgeon Moon in August.

The phenomenon behind Supermoon

The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit around it. The point at which it is closest is called perigee. If the time when the Moon is at this point coincides with a Full Moon, the result is a larger Supermoon appearing in the sky.

The opposite of a Supermoon is a Micromoon. This occurs when the distance is farthest, and the Moon is at a point called apogee. The moon then appears smaller.

In months when the Moon is near the horizon, the effect is heightened due to the phenomenon of Moon Illusion. July is one such month.

