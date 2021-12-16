James Webb Space Telescope to launch on Christmas eve - Know about the historic mission's significance

One of the most anticipated launches in the history of man’s quest to understand the universe is finally set to take place on Christmas eve (December 24) at 5:50 pm IST. Jointly developed by NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, the James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful space observatory ever built by man.

Finally ready for launch after 17 years in construction, the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope has been delayed for more than a decayed. The telescope was already in discussion in the 1990s and work on James Webb began in 2004. Originally called the Next Generation Space Telescope, it was renamed in 2002 as a tribute to NASA’s second administrator James E Webb.

The construction of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) cost a whopping $10 billion and was built by more than 10,000 people. For all this investment of money and manpower, the telescope has been made to last for at least 5 years. As seen with Hubble, JWST will also hopefully last for a much longer time. But let’s understand why so many resources have been places to peer into space for such a short time, and what James Webb is expected to achieve.

Significance of the James Webb Space Telescope

To understand the significance of the James Webb mission, one needs to look at what Hubble achieved for mankind. Hubble Space Telescope helped calculate the age of the universe, thrice as old as Earth at 13.8 billion. It helped determine the rate of expansion of the universe. Hubble discovered almost every major galaxy there is centred around a black hole. It helped build a 3-D map of dark matter.

James Webb has two main scientific mission objectives. Over half the observation time of the telescope will go in these two missions. The first mission requires it to see into the earliest possible time in our cosmic history, light coming from just a few hundred years after the Big Bang. JWST will help astronomers understand the way in which the very first stars and galaxies formed and evolved over time.

James Webb’s second primary objective is to discover exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) and investigate the potential of life on them by examining and studying their atmosphere.

As part of the James Webb mission, astronomers also aim to make close observations of interesting celestial objects in our solar system like Mars and Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.