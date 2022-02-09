ISRO to launch 'Surveillance Satellite' EOS-4 on Valentine's Day, know everything about it

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to launch its first satellite of this year at 5.59 am on Valentine's Day that is February 14, 2022. This satellite will be launched through PSLV-C52 rocket. The rocket PSLV-C52 is being prepared at the launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Almost all the preparations for the launch have been completed.

The countdown for the launch of the satellite will begin 25 hours 30 minutes in advance, while the process of launching the satellite will start at 4.29 am on February 14. ISRO had told about its upcoming plans in 2021 that it will launch the EOS-4 / RISAT-1A satellite in July 2021 via PSLV-C52 rocket.

But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the launch of the satellite was continuously postponed and now ISRO has fixed the date of its launch to February 14. The EOS-4/RISAT-1A satellite is actually a microwave remote sensing satellite.

Two more satellites are also being sent to space along with EOS-4. The first is INSPIREsat-1, built by the students of the Indian Institute of Science and Technology and the second is the Indo-Bhutan joint satellite INS-2B. ISRO has itself confirmed the launch of the satellite on Twitter.

ISRO tweeted from its Twitter handle, "Now it's official!! PSLVC52 is set to orbit the Sun 529 km away on February 14th at 5:59 am EOS-04 Radar Imaging Satellite and 2 other small satellites!" RISAT-1A is a radar imaging satellite, mainly used for surveillance. In this way satellites are deployed at an altitude of 529 km from the Earth.