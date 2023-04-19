ISRO to launch Singapore's 750 kg satellite with PSLVC-55 mission; check date, time and other details

ISRO's PSLV (Photo: ISRO)

ISRO is preparing for its next mission, which will place a client satellite in orbit. ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will carry out its 55th mission, the TeLEOS-2 mission.

The Singaporean satellite is an Earth Observation Satellite, built to take pictures of Earth at all hours and in all weather.

The ST Engineering-built, 750-kilogram satellite has a wide range of potential applications, including but not limited to hotspot and haze monitoring, aviation accident search and rescue, and more.

The PSLV is the first Indian rocket to use liquid-fueled stages; it is a third-generation vehicle designed and built in India. Multiple satellites have been successfully launched into Geosynchronous and Geostationary orbits using this rocket.

An Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites weighing a combined 321 metric tonnes were launched into orbit by PSLV on its most recent mission. Orbit-1 saw the separation of the primary satellite, EOS-06. The PSLV-C54 Vehicle's Propulsion Bay Ring then housed two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) for the subsequent orbit adjustment.

The PSLV XL version that will be deployed for the C-55 mission is equipped with six solid rocket strap-on motors. The maximum payload that can be placed in a Sun-Synchronized Polar Orbit with this rocket is 1,750 kilogrammes, whereas the maximum that can be placed in a Geosynchronous or Geostationary Orbit with this rocket is 1,425.

PSLVC-55 mission: Date and time

On April 22, the PSLV C-55 mission will blast out from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The launch of the rocket carrying the Singaporean spacecraft into Orbit is scheduled at 2:19 p.m.

This is not Singapore's first satellite to be launched from India. In June of 2022, the PSLVC-53 mission launched three Singaporean satellites with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation. The DS-EO satellite, the 155-kilogram NeuSAR satellite, and the Singaporean research university Scoob-1 were all aboard the launch vehicle.

The DS-EO satellite was outfitted with an Electro-Optical, multi-spectral payload that could take pictures with a resolution of 0.5 m. And the SCOOB-I was the pilot satellite for the Satellite Research Centre's (SaRC) hands-on training programme for students at the NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering in Singapore.