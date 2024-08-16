ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-08 aboard SSLV-D3 today; all you need to know

ISRO has announced that its third and final developmental mission of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3) will launch the EOS-08 earth observation satellite. Initially scheduled for August 15, the launch has been rescheduled for August 16, with no explanation for the delay. The launch window begins at 9:17 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The mission concludes the SSLV Development Project, paving the way for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian industries to undertake future operational missions. EOS-08 weighs 175.5 kg, with a power output of 420 W, and will be operational for a year. The satellite communicates with the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, EOS-08 carries three payloads: the SiC UV Dosimeter, the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload, and the Electro Optical Infrared (EOIR) payload. The EOIR captures images in both the Mid-Wave IR and Long-Wave IR bands for purposes such as satellite-based surveillance, environmental monitoring, and disaster detection. The GNSS-R payload will be used for remote sensing applications like ocean wind analysis and cryosphere research. The SiC UV Dosimeter will measure UV radiation during the Gaganyaan mission.

EOS-08 features several advancements, including an Integrated Avionics System, cold redundant systems using commercial off-the-shelf components, and a 400 gb storage capacity. The satellite also includes innovative technologies like a structural panel with an embedded battery, a phased array antenna, a flexible solar panel, and more for onboard technology demonstration.