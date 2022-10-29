ISRO tests its heaviest rocket's cryogenic engine, find out more here

Photograph of Engine Test (Photo: ISRO)

ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu has conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 engine. The Indian Space Research Organization said that the engine will be used for the LVM3-M3 mission, which is tasked with launching the subsequent 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites.

According to PTI, ISRO's commercial branch, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), is planning to launch satellites for the London-based business OneWeb atop the LVM3 rocket sometime in the first quarter of next year.

The flight acceptance test on Friday comes only days after the NSIL launches the first batch of 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC- SHAR) in Sriharikota on October 23.



"OneWeb's commitment to enhance connectivity in India is backed by Bharti Global, its largest investor", according to the company.

Radhakrishnan D., Chairman and Managing Director Emeritus of NSIL, had remarked, "We look forward to deepening our collaboration with OneWeb and using the potential that LEO connection provides to bring broadband services throughout India." According to India's national space agency in Bengaluru, the rocket's launch last Sunday marked its official debut as a provider of commercial launch services worldwide.

The National Space Institute of India (NSIL), which is a central public sector institution under the Department of Space, had previously signed two launch service contracts with the Network Access Associated Limited in preparation for the launch of 72 OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) satellites on board ISRO's LVM3. These satellites would be placed into orbit on board ISRO's LVM3 (OneWeb).

The LVM3 rocket, the most powerful one in the ISRO arsenal, can place a satellite in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit weighing up to four tonnes.

The Launch Rocket Mark 3 (LVM3) is a vehicle with three stages that consists of two solid motor strap-ons, a core stage that utilises liquid propellant, and a cryogenic stage.

(With inputs from PTI)