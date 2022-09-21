Search icon
ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor to power future rockets

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) successfully tested a hybrid motor that will power its future rockets.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

A hybrid motor that was successfully tested by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) may lead to the development of a new propulsion system for the next launch vehicles.

The Bengaluru-based space agency claimed that the 30 kN hybrid motor tested on Tuesday at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu is stackable and scalable.

The ISRO Liquid Propulsion Systems Center provided support for the test (LPSC).

Liquid oxygen (LOX) served as the oxidizer and hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) served as the fuel for the motor.

A hybrid motor employs solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer, as opposed to solid-solid or liquid-liquid combinations, it was stated.

"Today's (Tuesday's) test of a flight equivalent 30 kN hybrid motor demonstrated ignition and sustained combustion for the intended duration of 15 seconds. The motor performance was satisfactory," a statement from ISRO read.

It was explained that using liquids makes throttling easier and that managing the flow rate of LOX makes it possible to restart.

Both HTPB and LOX are environmentally friendly, but LOX is safer to handle, according to ISRO.

It stated that "The hybrid motor tested today (Tuesday) is scalable and stackable, potentially paving the way for a new propulsion system for the forthcoming launch vehicles."

(With inputs from PTI)

