Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt

ISRO successfully conducts first integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan Mission

Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine: Skincare, bubble baths, self-care secrets, more

Serena Williams inducts arch-rival Maria Sharapova into International Tennis Hall of Fame | Watch viral video

Virat Kohli's lighthearted jab at Cheteshwar Pujara resurfaces after latter's international retirement: 'Usse zyaada shareef ladka...'

Celina Jaitly visits late son’s grave, pens emotional note: 'I wished I could save him but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more

Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back, know contestants

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction

'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Sir

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

HomeScience

SCIENCE

ISRO successfully conducts first integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan Mission

According to ISRO, the successful trial was a collaborative effort involving multiple defence and research organisations, including the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

ISRO successfully conducts first integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan Mission
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), marking a key milestone in the preparation for India's ambitious Gaganyaan Mission.

According to ISRO, the successful trial was a collaborative effort involving multiple defence and research organisations, including the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

In a post on X, ISRO wrote, "ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end-to-end demonstration of parachute-based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard."

Air drop test ahead of December Gaganyaan launch

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that development and ground testing of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) of India's first human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan have already been completed.

"Orbital Module: The Propulsion systems for Crew Module and Service Module have been developed and tested. ECLSS engineering model realised. Crew Escape System (CES): 5 types of motors developed and static tested. Infrastructure established: Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control facility, Crew training facility, Second Launch pad modifications," Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile

"Precursor Missions: A Test Vehicle developed for validating CES and flight tested in TV-D1. Activities are in progress for TV-D2 and IADT-01. Flight Operations and Communication Network: Ground network configuration finalised. IDRSS-1 feeder stations and terrestrial links established. Crew Recovery Operations: Recovery assets finalised. Recovery Plan worked out. First Uncrewed Mission (G1): C32-G stage and CES motors realised. HS200 Motors and CES Fore end up to Crew Module Jettisoning Motor stacked. Crew Module and Service module structure realised. Crew Module Phase-1 checks completed," he added.

The human spaceflight programme is aimed at fulfilling aspirations of an established spacefaring nation. The technological and manufacturing capabilities towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' will hinge on a transformative shift in the national research and technology development landscape.

He said that after proving the basic capabilities for human space activities under the Gaganyaan Programme, the next logical step is to initiate the development activities for a human habitat or a space station in low Earth orbit to enable longer human space missions. In this regard, the long-term vision of the Indian Human Space Programme includes the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035 and the Indian Moon Landing by 2040.

Highlighting the development of India's own space station, Singh said that plans for establishing five modules of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035, towards which approval for the development of the 1st module of BAS has been obtained.

As per the vision envisaged by the Government of India to land an Indian on the moon by 2040, the mission aspects, configuration of the launch vehicle and orbital module systems have been taken up. Training modules, including incremental training for the ongoing Gaganyaan programme and the proposed landing of an Indian on the Moon, are in line with the requirements of mission timelines, the MoS added. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here
IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here
India women left-arm spinner retires from all forms of cricket, calls it 'end of golden chapter', her name is...
India women left-arm spinner retires from all forms of cricket, her name is...
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine: Skincare, bubble baths, self-care secrets, more
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s daily routine: Skincare, self-care
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya
Emily In Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies after collapsing on set in Italy
Emily In Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies after collapsing on set
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE