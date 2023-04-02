Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

ISRO successfully conducts autonomous landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle; Watch

Sunday, in the city of Chitradurga in the Indian state of Karnataka, ISRO completed a mission called "Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

ISRO successfully conducts autonomous landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle; Watch
Photo: ISRO

The Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka was the site of the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) successful Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday morning.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) tweeted, "In a first in the world, a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 km by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway."

The space agency released a statement saying that at 7:10 am, an RLV lifted off with a Chinook Helicopter from the Indian Air Force as an underslung cargo, and reached an altitude of 4.5 kilometres.

According to the official statement, RLV landed on the ATR airstrip without any human assistance at 7:40 am after performing approach and landing manoeuvres utilising the integrated navigation, guiding, and control system.

In addition, "The autonomous landing was carried out under the exact conditions of a Space Re-entry vehicle's landing —high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path— as if the vehicle arrives from space," the statement said.

Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) also participated in the test with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Also, READ: Global population may plunge to 6 billion by 2100, claims new study

A space aircraft with a low lift to drag ratio, the ISRO says, the RLV had to approach at high glide angles and land at high speeds (350 kilometres per hour). LEX made use of a number of different native methods. ISRO created localised navigation systems that use pseudolite systems, instruments, and sensors, etc.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
4 years of Pulwama attack: WhatsApp messages, quotes to salute Martyrs of ghastly terror act
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 likely soon for more than 50,000 vacancies, know how to check scores at ssc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.