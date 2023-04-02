ISRO successfully conducts autonomous landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle; Watch

Photo: ISRO

The Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka was the site of the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) successful Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday morning.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) tweeted, "In a first in the world, a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 km by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway."

The space agency released a statement saying that at 7:10 am, an RLV lifted off with a Chinook Helicopter from the Indian Air Force as an underslung cargo, and reached an altitude of 4.5 kilometres.

According to the official statement, RLV landed on the ATR airstrip without any human assistance at 7:40 am after performing approach and landing manoeuvres utilising the integrated navigation, guiding, and control system.

In addition, "The autonomous landing was carried out under the exact conditions of a Space Re-entry vehicle's landing —high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path— as if the vehicle arrives from space," the statement said.

Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) also participated in the test with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A space aircraft with a low lift to drag ratio, the ISRO says, the RLV had to approach at high glide angles and land at high speeds (350 kilometres per hour). LEX made use of a number of different native methods. ISRO created localised navigation systems that use pseudolite systems, instruments, and sensors, etc.