ISRO’s maiden SSLV D1 EOS 02 mission: Countdown begins for lift off, here’s all you need to know

SSLV mission will lift off at 9:18 am today (Photo - ISRO)

India is set to make big strides in the space front as the historic Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to take place today, August 7, from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as per the space agency.

The countdown for the launch of India's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite commenced at 2.26 am on Sunday, confirmed ISRO, and the lift-off for the satellite is just a few short hours away.

ISRO has embarked on a mission to place satellites that weigh up to 500 kg into the 500 km low earth orbit, as it aims for a bigger share of the demanding SSLV market. "SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: the countdown commenced at 02.26hrs," confirmed ISRO on its website.

The SSLV satellite mission is expected to make history, with its primary objectives being placing the satellites EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT into low earth orbit. These satellites will further help ISRO gather more information about outer space.

The lift-off of the rocket is scheduled at 9.18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) here, about 135 km from Chennai. About 13 minutes after launch, the rocket is expected to place the EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT into the intended orbit.

Despite being one of the smallest rockets launched by ISRO till now, the SSLV can carry payloads weighing up to 500 kg and deploy satellites into a 500 km low earth orbit, as per PTI reports.

The earth observation satellite designed by ISRO offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red bands with high spatial resolution. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of spacecraft.

Meanwhile, the AzaadiSAT carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads which are integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India', ISRO said.

(With PTI inputs)

