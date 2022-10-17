ISRO: OneWeb will launch 36 broadband satellites with ISRO LVM3 rocket, know all about the mission

The biggest rocket built by ISRO, LVM3, will launch 36 broadband satellites for the British start-up OneWeb on October 23 from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, introducing the launcher to the global market for commercial launch services. The former moniker for LVM3 was GSLV Mk III.

Communication satellites are often launched into geostationary orbit using the medium-lift LVM3 launch vehicle from ISRO. The three-stage LVM3 rocket has a cryogenic stage, a core stage powered by liquid fuel, and two strap-on stages with solid motors.

The launch of the 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is planned for October 23 at 12:07 IST (midnight on October 22), according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has its headquarters in Bengaluru.

"Cryo stage, equipment bay (EB) assembly completed. Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle. Final vehicle checks are in progress," It read.

The UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the space agency and a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space, announced earlier this month that they had signed two launch service contracts for OneWeb to launch LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites on ISRO's LVM3 rocket.

This is the first requested commercial launch using LVM3, according to ISRO.

The agreement with M/s OneWeb symbolises a historical turning point for NSIL and ISRO, according to the statement published at the time, as LVM3 joins the market for worldwide commercial launch services. The newest rocket can launch four-ton class satellites into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO).

Bharti Enterprises of India is the major shareholder and investor in OneWeb.

(With inputs from PTI)