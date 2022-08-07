ISRO maiden SSLV launch: Know all about AzaadiSAT, satellite built by 750 schoolgirls to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The historic ISRO SSLV mission lifted off today, creating history by launching the AzaadiSAT satellite into the Earth’s orbit.

ISRO’s SSLV mission was launched earlier today from the Sriharikota space sight in the country, creating a historic moment in the space and technology sector of India. The SSLV lift-off is launching two satellites into orbit – EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT.

The AzaadiSAT satellite is a special achievement for the nation for several reasons. One of the first reasons is that this satellite was created through the brilliant minds of 750 schoolgirls from around 75 schools across India.

This satellite is an 8-kg structure that was created by schoolgirls from across the country and lifted off carried by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on August 7, at 9:18 am.

AzaadiSAT was launched into space as part of the maiden SSLV mission by ISRO and is the smallest satellite to be launched into the Earth’s orbit by India. The small satellite was built and launched the mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the country.

The AzaadiSAT is an 8U Cubesat weighing around 8kgs. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50grams. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads.

The AzaadiSAT was developed by an organization called Space Kidz India, and the mission behind the launch of this satellite is to promote women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as this year’s UN theme is 'Women in Space'.

Speaking to ANI, Shreya a student from St Francis Girls High School, Telangana said, "Three groups from our school have participated in this SSLV launch. I am very glad that we got this opportunity. We really worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of the AzaadiSAT satellite."

Apart from AzaadiSAT, another satellite named EOS-02 was launched as a passenger aboard the SSLV on the morning of August 7. The EOS-02 is an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution.

It is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short turnaround time and to demonstrate launch-on-demand capability. EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts, as per PTI reports.

