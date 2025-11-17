Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS to be livestreamed today: When and where to watch it LIVE?

The comet 3I/ATLAS has been subject to considerable speculation. Some people on social media have even toyed with the idea of it being an extraterrestrial spacecraft, a narrative amplified by several public figures including Elon Musk.

There is some pretty good news for stargazers. You will soon get to see the journey of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS live. Yes, you read that right! The massive comet, which is only the third known interstellar to enter our solar system, has had an interesting journey over the past few months. Now as it drifts farther away from the Sun, astronomers around the world can get real-time telescopic footage of the visiting object. The livestream will be hosted by The Virtual Telescope Project, details for which are mentioned below.

The comet 3I/ATLAS has been subject to considerable speculation. Some people on social media have even toyed with the idea of it being an extraterrestrial spacecraft, a narrative amplified by several public figures including Elon Musk. Experts have said that truth about the comet will emerge only through open data-sharing rather than speculation. The US space agency NASA is expected to release high-resolution images of 3I/ATLAS as early as next week, according to The New York Post. The pictures were captured between October 1 and 7, and will give the clearest look of the comet yet.

The Virtual Telescope Project will stream real-time footage of the comet on Monday night (November 17) at 11:15 pm ET on its official YouTube channel. But the comet will not be easily visible to the naked eye since it's brightness is far too faint for that: Telescopes with magnitude +10.9 are required for viewing it clearly. A number of high-powered telescopes in Italy will be aligned for tonight's global broadcast.