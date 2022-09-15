International Ozone Day 2022: Here's what scientists have predicted about the hole in ozone layer

The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, observed on September 16 each year, encourages all nations to pay attention to environmental protection in order to preserve our ozone layer. Ozone serves as a kind of shield for the planet and is essential for preserving its ecology.

Humans have only just come to understand the dangers that chemical pollution poses to the environment, as it has taken 35 years for scientists to uncover that the concentration of the ozone layer has been falling. 'Global Cooperation to Protect Life on Earth' has been chosen as this year's theme for international ozone layer protection in order to encourage sustainable development.

Scientists have noted the first indications of potential repair in the Antarctic ozone layer. By 2070, the ozone hole is expected to be smaller than it was in 1980 as CFCs (Chlorofluorocarbons) in the upper atmosphere steadily decline.

The University of California's Frank Sherwood Rowland and Mario Molina identified a major ozone layer hole in the North and South Poles in 1974. The hole might have covered up to 7.7 million square miles (20 million square kilometers). An important issue for human health is the increased UV radiation that would result from the ozone layer being damaged.

In order to conserve the ozone layer, governments from 46 nations around the world signed the "Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer" (also known as the "Montreal Protocol") in 1987. About 20 to 50 kilometres above the surface of the earth, in the stratosphere, is where the ozone layer is found.

It acts as a thin coating that absorbs short-wave ultraviolet rays from sunlight, reducing the amount of ultraviolet radiation that reaches the ground and so attempting to safeguard life on the planet. However, records show that over the past few years, the northern hemisphere's ozone layer thickness has fallen by 4% annually.

According to research, the most significant destroyers of the ozone layer, manmade chlorofluorocarbons (also known as CFCs), are abundant in the refrigeration systems, flame retardants, solvents, and foaming agents that people frequently use.

Without the ozone layer, the earth's climate will shift radically, and crops and animals will either have direct or indirect effects on growth and development. The fact that prolonged exposure to UV light can lead to skin lesions on people or eye conditions like cataracts is much more dangerous.

The Montreal Protocol enters into force and has evolved into a highly serious international agreement. After CFCs were completely banned, preliminary findings were made. Scientists have noted the first indications of potential repair in the Antarctic ozone layer. More than 170 nations have joined the "Montreal Protocol" due to the growing awareness of environmental preservation.