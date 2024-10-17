Astronomers highlight the period between October 14 and 24 as the ideal window for viewing, reminding observers of the comet's fleeting appearance.

A celestial event unseen for 80,000 years is currently enchanting stargazers and astronomers across India. Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which was discovered in January 2023, is making its first recorded appearance in millennia, offering sky enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

After reaching its closest point to the Sun on September 28, 2024, the comet is now moving away, becoming more visible to observers on Earth. Across India, astrophotographers and amateur astronomers have captured breathtaking images of the comet from regions such as Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Renowned for its brightness, Comet C/2023 A3 is being hailed as one of the most brilliant comets of the past decade. While it appears as a faint blur to the naked eye, binoculars or small telescopes reveal its stunning long tail.

The best viewing times are during the early morning hours just before sunrise, with the comet visible low in the eastern sky. From October 12, however, it will also be visible in the western sky after sunset, making it easier for many to catch a glimpse.

Astronomers highlight the period between October 14 and 24 as the ideal window for viewing, reminding observers of the comet's fleeting appearance. After this, Comet C/2023 A3 will not return for another 80,000 years, marking this as a truly extraordinary astronomical event.