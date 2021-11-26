Indian astronomers discover eight 'exotic' radio stars hotter than Sun

As MRPs are stars hotter than Sun with unusually strong magnetic fields and much stronger stellar wind they emit bright radio pulses like lighthouse.

A Pune-based team of researchers have discovered eight 'exotic' radio stars which are hotter than the sun with unusually strong magnetic fields and much stellar wind. The team from the National Centre For Astrophysics, Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research, Pune submitted the research papers regarding this.

The research paper will be published in The Astrophysical Journal. The research finds these stars tend to emit intense radio pulses due to their emission behaviour, resembling a lighthouse on a pitch-dark island. They are 'Main-sequence Radio Pulse' (MRPs) emitters that have powerful magnetic fields.

The team led by researcher Barnali Das along with her supervisor Professor Poonam Chandra are receiving special accolades for this one-of-a-kind discovery. A Giant Metrewave Radio Pulse (uGMRT) was used to make the discovery. "The success of the GMRT programme has revolutionized the notion about this class of stars and opened up a new window to study their exotic magnetospheres," the NCRA said.

Researcher Barnali Das hails from the Bajali district of Assam. She started her career as an intern in National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune. Currently, she is a research scholar at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Pune.

In a press release, the NCRA team said that they had discovered three more such stars in the past using the GMRT. Of the total 15 MRPs known so far, 11 were discovered with the GMRT. According to the researchers, eight were discovered in 2021 alone. The first MRP was discovered in 2000.

