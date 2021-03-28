India to launch satellite GISAT-1 today - here's how it will keep an eye on borders and monitor natural disasters

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an earth observation satellite GISAT-1 today. This satellite will provide real-time images of its borders and also enable quick monitoring of natural disasters. As per experts, positioning the state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite in geostationary orbit has key advantages.

GISAT-1 is slated to be lofted into space by GSLV-F10 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms north of Chennai.

The rocket will place the spacecraft in a geosynchronous orbit. It will be subsequently positioned in geostationary orbit, about 36,000 kms above earth's equator, using its onboard propulsion system.

The launch of the GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 rocket was originally planned for March 5 last year but postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.

Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is the first state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.

Experts said positioning the state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite in geostationary orbit has key advantages.

GISAT-1 will be followed by the maiden flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO’s compact launcher, likely in April.

Key advantages

According to ISRO, the satellite would provide near real-time imaging of the large area region of interest at frequent intervals.

It would help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic, and any short-term events.

The third objective is to obtain spectral signatures of agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow and glacier, and oceanography.

GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free conditions, at frequent intervals, ISRO said.