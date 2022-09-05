India to design, build reusable rocket for global market: ISRO Chief S Somanath

A senior Indian government official said on Monday that India intends to develop and construct a new reusable rocket for the international market that would drastically reduce the price of launching satellites.

Speaking to reporters after his address at the seventh "Bengaluru Space Expo 2022," he said that the current cost to launch a kilogram of cargo into space is between 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

"All of us want launches to be much cheaper than what we do today," Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said.

"We have to bring it down to USD 5,000 or even USD 1,000 per kg. Only way to do that is to make the rocket reusable. Today in India we don't have reusable technology yet in launch vehicles (rockets)," Somanath said.

"So, the idea is the next rocket that we are going to build after GSLV Mk III should be a reusable rocket," he added at the inaugural session of the international conference and exhibition.

Somanath stated that ISRO has been developing a number of technologies, including the one shown off with the Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD) last week.

ISRO hopes to create a new, reusable rocket using a combination of these technologies via collaboration with established businesses, cutting-edge startups, and its commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL).

"This is the idea and we are working on that idea. That idea cannot be ISRO's alone. It has to be an industry's idea. So, we will have to work with them in designing a new rocket, not only designing it, engineering it, manufacturing it and launching it as a commercial product and operating it in a commercial manner," he said.

"We would like to see such a rocket, a rocket which will be competitive-enough, a rocket that will be cost-conscious, production-friendly which will be built in India but operated globally for the services of the space sector. This should happen in the next few years so that we can retire all those operating launch vehicles (in India) at appropriate time," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)