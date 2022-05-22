India’s space telescope 'Astrosat' spots black hole birth for 500th time as stars form mysterious object in space, watch

YouTube(varunbhalerao)

After the Event Horizon Telescope captured the first image of the black hole at the middle of the Milky Way galaxy, Indian scientists have potted something unique yet again. India’s Astrosat space telescope has recorded the birth of a black hole for the 500th time as stars form a mysterious object in deep space.

Also, READ: Will Universe double in size in 10 years? Here’s what Hubble says

According to the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), India is showing great results in studying the birth of these black holes with a spacecraft. As per Professor Varun Bhalerao, who ha been leading the search for black holes, the spacecraft has been studying Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRB) since about 6.5 years.

Prof. Dipankar Bhattacharya of Ashoka University, who is the current Principal Investigator of Cadmium Zinc Telluride Imager, recently spoke about the spacecraft witnessing the black holes’ birth for the 500th time. He said, “This is a landmark achievement. The wealth of data obtained by CZTI on Gamma-Ray Bursts is making a big impact worldwide."

Astrosat studies the universe in optical, ultraviolet and X-ray radiation. Made up of five science instruments, the satellite observes the Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRB) which occur when a star dies. These powerful explosions are known as ‘mini big bangs’ and they send high-energy radiation shooting in the universe.

The satellite was first launched on September 28, 2015 for the next five years. Since then, the spacecraft has not only performed well but also helped to understand the star birth regions and high energy processes in star systems which are beyond our galaxy. It has also helped to estimate the magnetic fields of neutron stars and perform a limited deep field survey of the Universe.

Earlier, the Event Horizon Telecope had captured the first image of the black hole – Sagittarius A*. The image shared showed a doughnut-shaped dark hole filled with radio emissions. As light cannot enter the black hole, it is difficult to see it. However, the image traced out its shadow by a glimmery ring of light and matter.