India's New 'Eye in the Sky': How DRDO's anti-stealth radar is changing defense forever

India has quietly achieved something remarkable – we can now see what was designed to be invisible

In the world of modern warfare, stealth technology has long been considered the ultimate trump card. Countries spend billions developing aircraft that can slip past enemy radars undetected. But India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has just turned this advantage upside down with a breakthrough that could reshape military balance in our region.

The Invisible Made Visible

At Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, DRDO unveiled what many experts are calling a game-changer – the DRDO-BEL VHF-SR, India's first indigenous Very High Frequency (VHF) anti-stealth surveillance radar. This isn't just another radar system; it's a technological marvel born from the collaboration between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) that can detect the world's most advanced stealth aircraft, including the F-35, B-2 bombers, and China's J-20 fighters, at distances up to 400 kilometres.

Here's the genius behind it: stealth aircraft are designed with special materials and shapes that absorb or deflect high-frequency radar waves – like wearing a cloak that makes you invisible under normal light. But VHF radar operates at much lower frequencies, like using infrared vision instead of normal sight. These longer radio waves are much harder for stealth materials to absorb or deflect, making the "invisible" aircraft visible again.

To understand why this matters, imagine trying to spot a black cat in a dark room using a regular flashlight. That's what conventional radars face when trying to detect stealth aircraft. But DRDO's VHF radar is like switching on a special infrared light that makes even the most hidden objects glow brightly.

Two Revolutionary Technologies at Work

What makes this radar special are two cutting-edge technologies that sound complex but solve real problems:

**Element Level Digitization** is like giving each part of the radar system its own brain. Traditional radars work like an orchestra where all instruments must play together perfectly. But with element level digitization, each "instrument" can think independently, dramatically improving the radar's ability to pick up weak signals from stealth targets hiding in electronic noise. This high dynamic range means the radar can spot a whisper in a thunderstorm.

Optical Interfaces : might sound futuristic, but they solve a very practical problem. Instead of using copper wires that can be jammed or interfered with, this radar uses fiber optic cables – thin glass threads that carry information as light pulses. This makes the system immune to electromagnetic interference and allows it to transmit massive amounts of data over long distances without signal loss.

Think of it this way: if conventional radar communication is like shouting across a noisy marketplace, optical interfaces are like having a private, crystal-clear phone line that no one can tap or jam.

Why This Matters for India

The timing of this breakthrough couldn't be better. Pakistan is reportedly considering acquiring China's J-35A stealth fighter jets, while China already operates the J-20 stealth fighter. Without effective counter-stealth capabilities, India would have been at a serious disadvantage facing these low Radar Cross Section (RCS) threats.

But rather than spending billions buying foreign stealth fighters to match these threats, India has chosen a smarter path. The DRDO-BEL VHF-SR system can detect not just stealth aircraft but also stealth drones and other low-observable targets that traditional radars struggle with. By investing in anti-stealth radar technology, India can neutralize the stealth advantage of enemy aircraft at a fraction of the cost.

The radar system is mounted on TATA 6x6 high-mobility vehicles, making it completely mobile. It can be deployed anywhere within 20 minutes and operate in challenging terrains, from deserts to mountains. This mobility is crucial for a country like India with vast and diverse borders that need flexible defense coverage.

Technical Marvel in Simple Terms

Imagine the radar antenna as a large electronic wall made up of 80 individual "smart bricks" called transmit-receive modules. These modules are neatly arranged in 16 vertical columns, with 5 modules in each column - like a building with 16 floors and 5 rooms on each floor. Each "smart brick" can both send out radar signals and receive the bounced-back signals independently.

This design is revolutionary because instead of having one big antenna that works like a single powerful flashlight, we now have 80 smaller "flashlights" that can work together or separately. This allows the radar to look in multiple directions simultaneously and focus its power exactly where needed.

The secret ingredient is Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology - think of it as upgrading from an old tube television to a modern LED TV. Just like LEDs are brighter, more efficient, and last longer than old bulbs, GaN modules are far superior to older radar technologies. They generate 20-30 kilowatts of power (enough to power about 20-30 homes) while being more reliable and efficient.

This setup allows the radar to simultaneously track 100 different flying objects - imagine a traffic controller managing 100 airplanes at once while also scanning for new aircraft entering the airspace. The system can also resist enemy attempts to jam or confuse it, like having noise-canceling headphones that filter out distractions while letting you hear what's important.

What makes it truly special is its fully digital brain with advanced algorithms that can distinguish between real threats and false alarms, even when enemies try to create electronic confusion. It's like having a security guard who can spot actual intruders even during a fireworks display.

From Imports to Indigenous Innovation

Until now, India had to import low-frequency radars for anti-stealth detection. The DRDO-BEL VHF-SR makes India completely self-reliant in this critical technology. This indigenous development showcases the successful collaboration between DRDO's research capabilities and BEL's manufacturing expertise, proving that Indian innovation can compete with the world's best.

The project was completed in just two years by a dedicated team of 50-60 experts, showcasing India's growing technological capabilities. The VHF-SR represents more than just military hardware – it's proof that India can develop world-class defense technologies that other countries will want to buy.

The collaboration between DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shows how government research and industry partnership can deliver cutting-edge results that enhance both national security and technological independence.

The Road Ahead

The radar is currently in field trials and is expected to be operational with the Indian Air Force within two years. But this is just the beginning. The technology can be integrated with other defense systems, creating a networked air defense architecture that would be among the world's most advanced.

The implications go beyond military applications. The optical interface technology and advanced signal processing capabilities developed for this radar can find uses in civilian sectors, from telecommunications to weather monitoring.

A Strategic Masterstroke

While other countries race to build better stealth aircraft, India has focused on making stealth technology obsolete. This approach reflects strategic thinking – instead of playing catch-up in an expensive technology race, India has changed the rules of the game entirely.

The successful progression to field trials marks not only a technical achievement but also validates India's collaborative approach between research establishments and industry partners. As regional tensions persist and military technologies evolve, India's anti-stealth radar provides a technological edge that money alone cannot buy.

The message is clear: in the chess game of modern warfare, India has just announced "checkmate" to stealth technology. And we did it with our own ingenuity, not someone else's blueprints.

This breakthrough represents a transformative moment for India's defense capabilities – turning the invisible visible and ensuring our skies remain secure in an age of invisible threats.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)