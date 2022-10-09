In pics: Bubble Nebula, with diametre of 7 light years, captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Photo: NASA/Instagram

This Bubble Nebula is located 7,100 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. It is a nebula that spans seven light-years in width and contains a star that is 45 times more massive than our sun. The Image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

Towards the top left, clouds that started off yellow and gold become green as they approach the darkness of space. A blue and green bubble with a brilliant pink star and some yellow clouds emits from the centre.

"Hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red. The star is about 4 million years old and will become a supernova in 10-20 million years," according to NASA.

When the star's gas is heated to such a high temperature that it escapes into space at a rate of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometres per hour), the resulting "stellar wind" cools quickly upon impact with the cold vacuum of space, causing it to fold and create a boundary.

