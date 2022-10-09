Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

In pics: Bubble Nebula, with diametre of 7 light years, captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

According to NASA, About 4 million years have passed since the star's formation, and in 10-20 million years it will explode as a supernova.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

In pics: Bubble Nebula, with diametre of 7 light years, captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
Photo: NASA/Instagram

This Bubble Nebula is located 7,100 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. It is a nebula that spans seven light-years in width and contains a star that is 45 times more massive than our sun. The Image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

Also, READ: Watch: Sun's scary eruption unleashing 1 million km long plasma plume

Towards the top left, clouds that started off yellow and gold become green as they approach the darkness of space. A blue and green bubble with a brilliant pink star and some yellow clouds emits from the centre.

"Hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red. The star is about 4 million years old and will become a supernova in 10-20 million years," according to NASA.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

When the star's gas is heated to such a high temperature that it escapes into space at a rate of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometres per hour), the resulting "stellar wind" cools quickly upon impact with the cold vacuum of space, causing it to fold and create a boundary.

In the top left and centre of the image are dense columns of chilled hydrogen gas and space dust. Hydrogen is seen in green, oxygen in blue, and nitrogen in red in this visible-light image of the nebula captured by Hubble's Wide Field Camera-3. About 4 million years have passed since the star's formation, and in 10-20 million years it will explode as a supernova.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Nagarjuna birthday: Ahead of Brahmastra release, here's a look at Bollywood films the actor has starred in
Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exciting Indian cultures
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Interesting Gmail features you may not know about
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.