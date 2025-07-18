If you use Facebook or Instagram, read it carefully, Meta's AI tool 'Imagine Me' can help you by..

Now, you can use AI-powered feature, 'Imagine Me' and create personalised images in various styles and settings. Launched by Meta last year in the US, this tool has been made available for users in India too. It will reach to a wider audience through popular Meta platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp,

If you use social media platform Facebook or Instagram, you should read this news as it is very important for you. Now, you can use AI-powered feature, 'Imagine Me' and create personalised images in various styles and settings. Launched by Meta last year in the US, this tool has been made available for users in India too. It will reach to a wider audience through popular Meta platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta AI app. The feature is confirmed to work on Instagram and Facebook for now.

Create custom images using 'Imagine Me'

Using 'Imagine Me', you can generate custom images by describing how they want to appear and where they want to be. To do so, you need to interact with Meta AI through chat on supported apps, start by typing 'Imagine me as'. It should be followed by a desired character or scenario, such as 'Imagine me as a 90s Hiphop star' or 'Imagine me as a Farmer on the moon'. The AI will ask you for permission to analyse the user’s facial data to create accurate images. You should provide three selfies which show their front, left, and right profiles.

How does AI tool work?

Now, upload the photos and give the prompt, Meta AI will then generate a unique image within seconds. You can also continue the interaction by sending new prompts to see themselves in different roles or settings. If the AI too find the generated image unsatisfactory, the tool offers options to edit, regenerate, or remove the pictures. You can also retake photos or disable the feature anytime.

All these images may carry AI watermark that says ‘Imagined with AI’ to indicate their origin. Meta may soon label other AI-generated images with an ‘AI info’ tag, following its updated policy for transparency in AI content.