Iceberg larger than size of Delhi: Scientists issue warning, may impact...

From wildfires to the melting of glaciers, severe impacts of climate change have recently grown last few decades. British scientists are keeping track of two of the largest icebergs as they continue to float into areas where they may have an impact on shipping, fishing, and other forms of wildlife.

According to reports, scientists are concerned that an iceberg the size of the national capital of India might soon threaten wildlife, fisheries, and shipping. According to the BBC, two enormous icebergs are being tracked by scientists right now: the A81, which is bigger than Delhi, and the A76a, which is even larger.

Professor Geraint Tarling told BBC in regards to the A76a iceberg: "We took a day out to travel around it because it was right in our path as we returned home by ship. We had a great view of it and occasionally went fairly near. We have a large number of samples to examine since we gathered water from the area around the berg using special, non-contaminated pipelines under the ship."

According to the report, the A76a iceberg broke off from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in May 2021 and is currently being pushed by currents and winds towards the Falkland Islands and South Georgia. Although the tourist season is winding down, our fisheries function during the winter months, so it may have an influence on their operations, according to Dr. Mark Belchier, director of fisheries and environment of the government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

"It does have the capacity to cause regionalized problems for some of our wildlife, but that's probably going to be less of an issue if it splits up over cold season when most animals can look for food over greater distances without having to return back to land to feed young - or have relocated away from the island completely," professor Belchier continued.

