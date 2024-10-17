According to NASA, the Hunter's Moon the Hunter’s Moon will reach its peak today at 4.56 pm and will appear full till tomorrow (October 18, 2024).

The skywatchers will have a sight to behold today, October 17, 2024, as the night sky is set to put on a spectacular view of the biggest and brightest moon, Hunter’s Moon. The National Aeronautical and Space Administration(NASA) offered first glimpse of the brightest supermoon on social media while explaining its scientific and cultural significance. Though the supermoon appeared on Tuesday evening, it is expected to reach its peak at 4:56 pm today according to NASA.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, NASA shared a breathtaking picture of Hunter’s Moon, the third of four consecutive supermoons. It is traditionally the first full moon after Harvest Moon, which was named by English and American farmers owing to easy hunting at the time. Also, for the reason that October’s full moon coincides with deer hunting season. The Hunter’s Moon holds significant value this year as it is also supermoon which is closest to Earth. It appears to be bigger than 14 per cent and brighter than 30 per cent as compared to the farthest and faintest moon. The photo shows a bright-gold full moon illuminating a hazy purple sky.

Further, NASA stated how October’s full moon plays a crucial role in different cultures across the world. For Hindus, this is Sharad Purnima, for Buddhists, it marks the end of the three months of fast for monks. In Sri Lanka, it signifies Vap Poya and the onset of the Kathina festival, while Myanmar people begin the three-day Thadingyut Festival of Lights. NASA also mentioned that the Hunter’s Moon will appear full till Friday, October 18.

Throughout the year, the moon's position changes for its synchronous rotation in its elliptical -- oval-shaped --orbit around Earth. Depending on the time of the month, it is positioned at various distances from the planet, ranging from about 226,000 miles to 251,000 miles, according to NASA.