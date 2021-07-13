Humans are approaching the tipping point of their plastic pollution quota, study warns

The team of international researchers published their study in the Science journal. The study finds that plastic pollution has reached its tipping point. The researchers argue that plastics are “poorly reversible” pollutants which degrade very slowly. Furthermore, global plastic recycling is taking place at less than sufficient rates.

In a press statement, the study’s lead author Matthew MacLeod, a professor at Stockholm University, said, “Plastic is deeply engrained in our society, and it leaks out into the environment everywhere, even in countries with good waste-handling infrastructure.”

Plastic pollution is still rising around the world despite widespread awareness. As per the research team, humans are “permeating our entire ecosystem.”

They state that the problem of plastic pollution is more than just an environmental issue. It is a political as well as an economic issue, and the root of the problem needs addressing.

Co-author of the study, Mine Tekman, a PhD candidate at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, said, “The world promotes technological solutions for recycling and to remove plastic from the environment. As consumers, we believe that when we properly separate our plastic trash, all of it will magically be recycled.”

Also read Drinking coffee may reduce risk of catching COVID-19, says study

Another scientist part of the research, Peter Arp of the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, said, “Degradation is very slow and not effective in stopping accumulation, so exposure to weathered plastic will only increase.”

The worse of the problem is seen in remote environments where the plastic debri - microplastics, tiny particles – cannot be cleaned easily. Such debri can be found practically everywhere including inside human organs.

As per the lead author MacLeod, while the “widespread evidence of bad consequences” may not be visible right now, “but if weathering plastic triggers a really bad effect we are not likely to be able to reverse it.”

“The cost of ignoring the accumulation of persistent plastic pollution in the environment could be enormous,” he warned.