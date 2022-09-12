Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

Hubble Space Telescope: European Space Agency shares image of sparkling globular cluster Terzan 4

The study of globular clusters was greatly advanced by the 1990 deployment of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Hubble Space Telescope: European Space Agency shares image of sparkling globular cluster Terzan 4
Photo: ESA/NASA

This view of the globular cluster Terzan 4 was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and features an abundance of brilliant stars. Millions upon millions of stars may be found inside a globular cluster, a grouping of stars held together by their mutual gravitational pull. Terzan 4 is a globular cluster, and as this picture demonstrates, its cores are loaded with stars that provide for stunning pictures.

Also, READ: NASA's Hubble Telescope shares deceiving image of two colliding galaxies, check out viral picture

The study of globular clusters was greatly advanced by the 1990 deployment of the Hubble Space Telescope. Although ground-based telescopes have a hard time picking out individual stars in these tight clusters, space-based telescopes have little trouble doing so. Hubble's sharp eyesight has allowed astronomers to examine the stellar components of globular clusters and the evolution of such systems through time.

This finding comes from Hubble observations of globular clusters like Terzan 4 and others around the Galactic centre, which have helped astronomers piece together information on the size, age, and composition of these objects. Because of the clouds of gas and dust that swirl around the galactic centre, these globular clusters have been hidden from precise study for far longer than globular clusters in other parts of the sky. These clouds cause a phenomenon known as extinction, which obscures stars and makes astronomical studies more difficult.

The astronomers were able to overcome the effects of extinction on Terzan 4 by using the sensitivity of two of Hubble's sensors, the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3. The ages of galactic globular clusters were calculated to within a billion years using a combination of Hubble imaging and advanced data processing, which is quite an exact measurement in astronomical terms.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.