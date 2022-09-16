Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning swirling galaxy 180 million light years away

Since its recent launch, the James Webb Space Telescope has gained media attention and played a significant role in extending the boundaries of human knowledge back to the beginning of time. Even though it is much older, the Hubble Space Telescope has made some amazing discoveries about the universe on its own, so it cannot be disregarded as a slouch. This time, the Hubble Telescope recorded the galaxy NGC 1961 in the constellation Camelopardalis, which is about 180 million light-years away from Earth and appears to be unfolding its stunning spiral arms. This galaxy is depicted in a breathtaking Hubble image, with blue patches of brilliant young stars sprinkling the dusty spiral arms that twist around the galaxy's luminous centre.

According to NASA, the image of this spiral galaxy was produced using two different theories; one looked at previously undiscovered Arp galaxies, and the other examined the progenitors and explosions of various supernovae. The NGC 1961 is an active galactic nucleus (AGN), a kind of galaxy, and an intermediate spiral galaxy. Some galaxies have a small area at their centre that is much brighter than can be determined just from the star population.

Intermediate spiral galaxies fall between "barred" and "unbarred" spiral galaxies because they lack a distinct bar of stars at their centres. AGN galaxies have extraordinarily luminous centres that frequently greatly outshine the rest of the galaxy at certain light wavelengths. The sparkling jets and winds that affect these galaxies' evolution are likely caused by supermassive black holes at their centres.