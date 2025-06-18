The NASA astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) used rice, spam, and fish, and added a touch of gochujang, a Korean chili paste, they also added wasabi to give it an extra flavour.

Life at the International Space Station may be boring as you have to keep floating in zero gravity and carry out experiments and the tasks allotted to you. However, you can spice up your life in space too by doing some innovative and interesting things. If you are a foodie, go for cooking something interesting. The astronauts at the ISS did the same when they successfully rolled out Japanese delicacy sushi. Like what is done on earth, the astronauts used rice, spam, and fish, and added a touch of gochujang, a Korean chili paste, they also added wasabi to give it an extra flavour.

NASA astronauts cook sushi at ISS

Taking to social media platform X, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim wrote in a post, "Space sushi isn’t quite the same as the fresh stuff on the ground, but it’s not bad! We had a crew celebration recently, and one of our crewmates expressed how much they missed sushi (as do I)." He added, "So we collected and pitched in our supplies of fish, spam, and rice, coupled with a dash of gochujang and wasabi, which made for a great meal."

Food ingredients did not float

Will not the food ingredients start floating due to zero gravity? The NASA astronauts at the ISS used a simple trick. They placed a tape on the dining table with the sticky side facing up. It kept the food, utensils, and condiments stuck to the surface.

What is ISS

Assembled, launched and maintained by NASA (US), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (Europe), JAXA (Japan), and CSA (Canada), the International Space Station (ISS) is a large space station in a low Earth orbit. It primarily serves as a platform for conducting scientific experiments in microgravity and studying the space environment. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of 400 kilometres and circles the Earth in about 93 minutes, completing 15.5 orbits daily.