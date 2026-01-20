FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hotel on the Moon? 22-year-old space entrepreneur opens pre-bookings, trip to cost over Rs 90 Crore, know details

Building a life on the moon is no longer a dream as both modern and earlier missions have achieved some success in discovering oxygen, water, and other life supporting sources. And now, a US based company aims to build a hotel on the moon and has started accepting reservations for it.  

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

GRU Space to build world's first hotel on moon by 2032
Galactic Resource Utilization Space, or GRU Space, is looking to construct a living space on the lunar surface by 2032. According to the company, the cost of hotel stay here will range from Rs 2.2 crore ($250,000) to Rs 9 crore ($1 million) per guest. 

The space company said the lunar hotel will likely open by 2032, with regulatory approvals. GRU Space opened its website for booking on January 12, urging rich individuals and adventurous travellers to book their stays, which it terms as the first permanent human living space beyond Earth. 

“This is not space tourism as we know it. Only twelve humans have ever walked on the Moon, and by taking part in this early stage, you join us as we lay the foundations for life beyond Earth,” the company says on its reservation website. 

How to book a stay at GRU Space’s lunar hotel? 

The company says that applicants need to place a $1,000,000 deposit, along with a $1,000 non-refundable application fee, to book well in advance. 

Though the company has not yet revealed the final pricing, it would likely surpass $10 million (90,97,10,000). The company further states that guests will have to submit medical, personal and financial documents to prove their fitness for lunar travel. 

What is GRU Space, its lunar mission? 

GRU Space was founded in 2025 by 22-year-old Skyler Chan, a Canadian American entrepreneur and space innovator who interned at Tesla, who aims to build world’s first hotel on the Moon launched this space venture to make space tourism and off-Earth habitation a reality. The move mirrors a growing trend among tech billionaires aspiring for space habitation for humans. 

“We need to really shoot for the literal moon,” The Observer quoted Skyler as saying, adding that lunar tourism is the best “first wedge to spin up the lunar economy”. 

The space startup plans to start construction in 2029. The lunar hotel will be contructed on Earth and transported to the Moon using a heavy lander. The hotel, which is inflatable, will be designed to accommodate up to four guests at once for multi-day stays and function for around 10 years. 

